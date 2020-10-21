State Park Road temporarily closed for trail repairs

GULF SHORES, ALA. (WKRG) — State Road Park in Gulf State Park will be closed Oct. 21-23 for repairs to Lakeview Trail.

Hurricane Sally caused damage to the popular bike trail, eroding the surface into Lake Shelby and making the pathway hazardous.

The road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 5 .p.m daily from Oct. 21-23. Barricades will be placed at two locations – State Park Road 2 (past Woodside Restaurant) and the easternmost point of the road (near the intersection at Beach Blvd). Visitors will still be able to go to Woodside Restaurant and rent bicycles at Lake Shelby during the road closure. As an alternate route to using State Park Road as a shortcut, drivers can take Highway 59 to East Beach Blvd during the closure.

