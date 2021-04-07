State mask mandate ends Friday as ‘Safer Apart’ order takes effect

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Just as hundreds of folks line up in Gulf Shores at a drive-thru clinic to get the Pfizer vaccine, Governor Kay Ivey made it official. The state mask mandate ends Friday. “It’s the right thing to do to practice personal responsibility and make the choice to protect yourself and others.”

As part of the new “Safer Apart” order, restrictions at hospitals and nursing homes will stay in place but now wearing masks, washing your hands and social distancing are only recommendations not requirements.

“I think everybody needs to keep wearing it,” says Nancy Travis as she waits in line for her second shot, “because it’s getting bad in a lot of states and we don’t want bad back in Alabama.”

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris remains cautious. “Please don’t let your guard down. We’re so close to getting to the end of this but we still have a little ways to go.”

“One point 2 million Alabamians have already gotten at least one shot. The number of those infected or hospitalized is trending down and there is more vaccine available this week in Alabama than ever before but it will be up to individuals to do the right thing if those trends are to continue,” Harris said.