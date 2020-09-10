State grant funds road projects in Elberta

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) Roadwork around the new high school is almost finished. After Elberta was left out of the first round of grants awarded from the gas tax, they started the work anyway. Now with a grant of 250 thousand dollars headed their way more work is on tap.

Residential streets in the Miflin community like Daw Road, Baypines Road and Brighton Avenue are in line for an overhaul with the state funds for paving and widening projects.

Mayor Jim Hamby says if there has to be new taxes you want to see the benefits and he is happy to see that money coming back to his town. He says the projects are shovel ready and the city will council will consider a resolution at Tuesday’s council meeting to bid out the projects.

As for the roads around the high school, the paving is finished, signs and speed bumps are in place. All that’s left is the stripping.

