State Driver’s License Office Saturday hours begin in Baldwin County

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — You’ve got more options if you need to visit an Alabama Driver’s License office. ALEA license offices are now open Saturday at the satellite courthouses in Fairhope and Foley. That runs from 7 am to 3 pm Saturdays. Today was the first weekend in operation in Baldwin County. They had dozens of people in Fairhope eager to get some mundane business over with.

“Well we have four kids and we’re super busy so it’s really hard to get here during the week, we do home school, and we work from home but super busy during the week so Saturday mornings are the best bet to get here,” said Cheryl Despart as she waited in line. The start of Saturday hours had to be pushed back one week because of a severe weather threat. License offices in Baldwin County are run by the state but hosted in county-run buildings. The county commission had to approve the new hours last year. The additional hours gives people more time to get a STAR ID. The office hours are for anyone in the state, not just people who live in Baldwin County.