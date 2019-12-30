GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Start the New Year off with fresh air and adventure with #FirstDayHikes in Alabama State Parks.
The following parks in Alabama are offering free entries and hike tours to celebrate the start of a new decade:
- Cathedral Caverns State Park
- Cheaha State Park
- Cheaha State Park – Accessible and Interpretive First Day Hike
- DeSoto State Park – Beaver Pond Trail
- DeSoto State Park – Waterfalls along Laurel Creek
- Gulf State Park
- Joe Wheeler State Park
- Lake Guntersville State Park
- Monte Sano State Park
- Oak Mountain State Park – Kings Chair Sunrise Hike
To learn more about Alabama State Parks, click here.
Latest Stories:
- Start the New Year with free hikes in Alabama State Parks
- 11-year-old boy pulled from Massachusetts river dies, 10-year-old cousin still missing
- Florida man accused of sexually assaulting 72-year-old woman found in WV jail
- Trump, Obama tied as most admired man in 2019
- Man sentenced to 20-years for forcing children to panhandle for drug money