BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a crash that killed a Stapleton woman early Thursday morning.
Amanda J. Castillo, 41, was killed while driving along U.S. Highway 90 in Baldwin County. Castillo’s sedan was struck head-on by a pickup truck. Castillo was pronounced dead on scene, according to a news release from the ALEA.
The crash happened Thursday, July 7, near the 67-mile marker, about 4 miles east of Robertsdale. ALEA will continue to investigate the crash.
