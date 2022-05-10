STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) – A meeting will be held Tuesday night at the Stapleton Volunteer Fire Department to discuss growth in the community and a vision forward. The meeting is not affiliated with the department, but will be held there for adequate space.

“We would like to make sure that we cannot be involuntarily annexed and some reassurances from our politicians that that is not allowed under Alabama law would be very encouraging,” said resident Michele White in an April interview.

Stapleton is one of the few communities in Baldwin County without major development happening, but residents say it’s only a matter of time before municipalities like Loxley, Bay Minette or Spanish Fort inch even closer. Organizers are hoping residents will join the discussion and learn how to protect their property from involuntary annexation.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The meeting is organized by members of the Stapleton Landmark District who would like to see the official district formed so they can have a voice in the decisions going forward.