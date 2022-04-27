STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) – A group of residents in Stapleton say they just want a voice.

“We would like to make sure that we cannot be involuntarily annexed and some reassurances from our politicians that that is not allowed under Alabama law would be very encouraging,” said Michele White.

It’s one of the few communities in Baldwin County without major development happening, but residents like White know it’s only a matter of time before municipalities like Loxley or Spanish Fort inch even closer.

“We’re hedged in by Loxley, Bay Minette and Spanish Fort and while we love all 3 cities and we do support them and shop at them we would prefer to stay unincorporated and be out in the country where we choose to live,” she said.

In October last year, the Stapleton Landmark District Board was formed informally as a way to protect the community, but these residents say so far they’ve been unable to get the district formed on paper and they want a vote.

“In order to get on the ballot to try and achieve landmark district the representatives have to sign off on the petition to do that. 6 out of 7 of our representatives did sign off on that,” White said.

Since that left 1 signature off, the vote has yet to happen, but the 14 board members are already planning their next move.

“We’re in an unzoned area and that’s a really attractive thing for a lot of people,” said Hugh Harris.

Tuesday, May 10th they’re hosting a public meeting at the Stapleton Volunteer Fire Department for the community to weigh in. They say they know growth is inevitable, but they want a say so in how it happens.