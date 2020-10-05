Stapleton man arrested on more child porn charges

STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) — Treyton Blake Witherington, 26, is back behind bars in Baldwin County, charged with five counts of possession of obscene material.

Baldwin County Sheriff Office’s said he had pornographic material showing children under the age of 18. Witherington had been arrested in March on similar charges and was out on bond when he was taken into custody on Friday.

