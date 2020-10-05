Stapleton man arrested on more child porn charges

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) -- A spruced up Silverhill Elementary School awaits students on Monday morning. Saturday, volunteers spent the day cleaning up storm debris left behind after Hurricane Sally. This is an annual event from the Silverhill Elementary Parent-Teacher association. The massive storm that rocked communities across Baldwin County gave this year's event added significance. Organizers say they doubled their normal number of volunteers. Local businesses also stepped up offering trees and supplies. The school lost roughly a dozens of trees.

"We have gotten so many trees donated, people want to see them grow and watch them come back to life, it’s beautiful to see the kids out here helping out they will know they came and planted these trees and watch them grow," said Jordan Gosnay with the Silverhill Elementary PTA. Elementary students were among the volunteers. Middle and High school students could earn community service hours as part of the activity Saturday.