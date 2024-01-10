BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Stapleton man is behind bars on child pornography charges, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 4, investigators executed a search warrant after receiving information that Treyton Blake Witherington, 30, downloaded and possessed child pornography, according to a BCSO news release.

Treyton Witherington (Photo courtesy of Baldwin County Jail View)

In a separate investigation, Witherington was arrested for violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, according to the release.

After his arrest, investigators searched Witherington’s belongings, including electronic devices, and members of the BCSO’s Computer Forensics Unit allegedly discovered images of child sex abuse.

On Jan. 9, investigators signed and served six warrants for the possession of obscene matter containing the visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene

acts.

Witherington was in custody for his SORNA violation when the county served these warrants, according to the BCSO.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Department of Homeland Security Mobile Field Office, Fairhope Police Department, multiple BCSO units, and members of the public supported this investigation, according to the BCSO.

“Collaboration creates strength, and when community members work together toward the

common goal of law and order, they can create a powerful force for safety and well-being for all,” a BCSO news release said.

