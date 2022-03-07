STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) – A home is completely destroyed. A car is almost unrecognizable. Now, a Stapleton family needs your help.

“One thing that people don’t understand is fires spread very fast. It’s a matter of seconds and the entire home is engulfed. It doesn’t take long at all,” said Brent Pugh, Stapleton Volunteer Fire Department Chaplain.

Friday afternoon volunteer firefighters got the call, rushing to Styx River Road. Flames were visible as they battled the blaze for nearly an hour.

“Everybody did make it out safely and that’s a blessing in itself,” said Pugh.

But, now a mother, her adult daughter and a high school senior are without a home. The Stapleton Volunteer Fire Department is organizing a donation drive for the Brewton family. Donations can be made over the next few weeks.

“Their big need right now is monetary donations and gift cards and things like that. They have expressed to us this morning that they have received a lot of clothes donated, so they’re doing good on clothes. The issue with that is they just don’t have a lot of space to store extra clothes right now,” said Pugh.

Another big need is a dumpster for the property so the family can start clearing what’s left behind. It’s a process that’s never easy, but Pugh said the Stapleton community is resilient and the outpouring of support is just getting started.

“Anytime we have a family in the community that loses their home and all their belongings in a fire this community is always willing to step forward. The people of Baldwin County are really great to help their neighbors so that’s what’s going on,” said Pugh.

Monetary donations can be made to:

Stapleton VFD auxiliary

P.O. Box 174

Stapleton, AL 36578