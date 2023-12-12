STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) — A home was gutted by fire Sunday in Stapleton.

Now, its owners are grieving and picking up the pieces.

Volunteer firefighters from several communities rushed to put out the blaze on Spring Road North. The couple wasn’t home when the fire started, but their five cats and two dogs were still inside.

“It did take some time to extinguish this fire. In fact, it actually rekindled sometime over the night. We were called back over,” said Brent Pugh with Stapleton Volunteer Fire Department.

“Unfortunately, none of those pets did survive. The fire department, as a way of helping the family, ended up coming over to bury those pets for the family. Any kind of loss of life is a really tough thing,” Pugh said.

He believes the fire started in the kitchen and quickly spread once it reached a gas water heater upstairs.

Nothing inside the home could be saved.

The couple is now relying on support from their friends on the Eastern Shore.

“Right here at the holidays is just a terrible time for this to happen, so our hearts go out to the family. They really would appreciate your prayers at this time,” said Pugh.

Pugh says they aren’t asking for donations, but the couple is slowly piecing things together as they navigate their loss.