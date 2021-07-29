UPDATE: Three in custody after standoff on I-65

UPDATE (3:39 p.m. 7/29/21): The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says three people are in custody after the standoff on I-65 northbound near Bay Minette.

The situation on I-65 has been peacefully resolved. Three suspects are in custody. The interstate is opening back up. BCSO thanks the public’s patience while the situation was addressed. — BC Sheriff's Office (@1BC_SO) July 29, 2021

UPDATE (2:57 p.m. 7/29/21): The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is in custody, and no one is injured. Southbound traffic on I-65 should start flowing soon. Northbound traffic is going to be a while longer.

UPDATE (2:51 p.m. 7/29/21): The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says an armed person in a stolen car is refusing to get out of the vehicle near mile marker 43 on I-65. The interstate is shut down, and SWAT team members have arrived.

BCSO is on scene near the 43 mm on I-65 in reference to an armed subject refusing to get out of a stolen car. The interstate is currently shut down in both directions. SWAT team members just arrived. — BC Sheriff's Office (@1BC_SO) July 29, 2021

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says a standoff between a person in a vehicle and deputies has shut down I-65 NB near the Rabun Road exit.

Deputies say the driver has barricaded himself inside a vehicle.

WKRG News 5 is working to get more details.