UPDATE: Three in custody after standoff on I-65

UPDATE (3:39 p.m. 7/29/21): The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says three people are in custody after the standoff on I-65 northbound near Bay Minette.

UPDATE (2:57 p.m. 7/29/21): The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is in custody, and no one is injured. Southbound traffic on I-65 should start flowing soon. Northbound traffic is going to be a while longer. 

UPDATE (2:51 p.m. 7/29/21): The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says an armed person in a stolen car is refusing to get out of the vehicle near mile marker 43 on I-65. The interstate is shut down, and SWAT team members have arrived.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says a standoff between a person in a vehicle and deputies has shut down I-65 NB near the Rabun Road exit.

Deputies say the driver has barricaded himself inside a vehicle.

WKRG News 5 is working to get more details.

