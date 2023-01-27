All staff and students were evacuated from Daphne Middle School Friday morning while Daphne Police investigated a threat, according to police. (WKRG)

UPDATE (12:39 p.m.): The Daphne Police Department said Daphne Middle School has been cleared and students will return to class. Police said an “extensive search” of the school is completed and the investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE (12:30 p.m.): County Road 13 reopened. Scene clearing up. Daphne Police expected to hold a news conference about the incident later this afternoon.

UPDATE (12:05 p.m.): Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack said staff and students were evacuated from Daphne Middle School out of an “abundance of caution” after a morning bomb threat.

Mobile Police were contacted to conduct a bomb sweep.

UPDATE (noon): Prichard Police, Mobile Police and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office joined Daphne Police responding to a threat at Daphne Middle School. Staff and students were evacuated from the school Friday morning while Police investigate a threat.

We will have a LIVE report from Daphne Middle School in out Noon newscast.

UPDATE (11:30 a.m.): County Road 13 is blocked from Well Road to Whispering Pines Road on both sides of Daphne Middle School. Staff and students were evacuated from the school Friday morning while Police investigate a threat. Students can be picked up at Daphne East Elementary next door.

Daphne Middle School students can be checked out at Daphne East Elementary, according to a Daphne Police Tweet. You are asked to enter the car line off Well Road. Police encouraged patience. The Daphne Fire Department will assist with traffic control.

