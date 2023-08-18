LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — An argument Friday morning in Loxley turns violent sending one man to the hospital and another to jail.

Loxley Police say that it was an argument over drugs that ended with one person being stabbed in the back.

It happened at a boarding house on Peterson Lane just off Highway 59 around 4 o’clock in the morning.

The residents of the home work in the area and pay rent to share a room. The victim had come over at the invitation of one of the residents, according to Loxley Police Sgt. Zach Kuiken.

“It was a verbal argument over marijuana,” Kuiken said. “It escalated to a physical altercation that carried out onto the driveway, and in the driveway, the resident pulled out what we believe to be a steak knife, a dinner knife and stabbed him twice in the back.”

Tarique Walker, 22, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. He had just moved to Loxley a week ago. He is now in the Baldwin County Jail.

The victim, who has not been identified, was airlifted to USA Medical Center and was listed in stable condition.