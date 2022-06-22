BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Bay Minette Police Department have located a woman who had been a person of interest in a stabbing that occurred on Tuesday, June 21.

BMPD said they received a call about a man suffering from a stab wound around the area of Grove Street. Per a release, officers found the male with a stab wound near his shoulder blade upon arriving at the scene. The unidentified, male subject was air lifted to USA Medical Center in Mobile. Officials said he is in, “critical condition,” at this time.

Ebony Shamir Hood has been located as of 11 a.m. Wednesday morning after officials said she was a person of interest in the case.

This investigation is on-going and further charges could be forthcoming. Bay Minette Police Department has no more information to release regarding this investigation.