NEW ORLEANS, La. (WKRG) — The St. Michael Catholic School sailing team received 4th place in the 2024 Allstate Sugar Bowl Great Oaks Invitational.

The three-day event “marked the culmination of the team’s Fall Regatta season.” Twenty-eight teams from across the United States competed.

SMCS completed 12 races on the first day of the event. On the second day, the 28 teams were divided, and the top 14 teams advanced to the Gold Fleet, including SMCS.

On the last day of the competition, SMCS completed 11 races, which led to the team clenching 4th place.

The top three teams were Barrington High School from Rhode Island, Jesuit High School from New Orleans and New Albany High School from Columbus, Ohio.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: $5 million grant to expand oyster recycling program in Baldwin Co.