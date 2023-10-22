FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — St. James Episcopal School in Fairhope has announced its 4th Annual Zebedee-Do-Dah Fundraiser will take place on Nov. 5 at the Fairhope Brewing Company.

The festival, a fundraiser for St. James, will include boils, brews, live entertainment and a $5,000 drawdown. It begins at 5 p.m.

Ticket holders will get a traditional shrimp boil with “all the fixings,” and drinks will be available for purchase at the brewing company.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

St. James’ mission is to “introduce children to Christ in a nurturing environment by providing exemplary preparation for future learning,” its website states.

Zebedee was a fisherman in the Bible.

