ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County tradition marks a half-century of bringing the community together this weekend. The St. Benedict Catholic School German Festival marks 50 years. Whether it’s the food or the fellowship there are a lot of reasons people look forward to this event in Elberta.

The festival reflects Elberta’s German heritage with German Sausage, beer, costumes, and German-specific treats. Some families have generations that have gone to St. Benedict and they need continued backup from the community to thrive.

“Saint Benedict wouldn’t be around 102 years if it wasn’t for the continued community support that we get. So the German festival is a great opportunity for us to bring in the community,” said Principal Dr. Kathy Nicole. Organizers say they’ve been working on the 2023 festival since late last year.

“I love getting to be around the other parents and you connect more with other parents when you’re very involved in the German festival because it takes a lot of us,” said Festival Chair Shana Mosley. Organizers say they’re grateful so many people show up every year–the principal says last year they raised $40,000 for the school. For more information click here to get to the festival’s website.