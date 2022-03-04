GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The signs of Spring Break are all around in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, “It’s beautiful more family-friendly than like a Panama City,” said South Alabama student Caleb Farmer.

Certainly, a time to let loose while taking a break from studying and classes and what better place to do it than in Gulf Shores or Orange Beach. “The beaches are the best here,” said Christopher Grant on break from USA. “Nice size and plenty of other things to do around here.”

But for the Ackland family from Minnesota, this is more than Spring Break. “My little girl right there, she was diagnosed with rare cancer at 22 months,” said Mom Cindy Ackland. “We almost lost her.”

This Spring Break is a celebration. “I waited a long time to bring her and I’m going to cry. This has been an emotional experience for us because we’ve waited all this time. She is well and thriving and so here we are,” said Ackland.

This is the first time she has ever been to a beach, see the sand, shells and the water, which she jumped in immediately. “Well, obviously she is a little mermaid right now,” said the girl.

Completely recovered from cancer, this Spring Break is a dream come true, a prayer that has been answered, picture-perfect. “It wasn’t real until we got here,” said Ackland.