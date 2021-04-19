Spring Break officially ends, arrest numbers average

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The number of arrests in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach are in after six weeks of spring breakers invading the coastal communities.

In Orange Beach, 208 spring breakers went home with a tan and a police record.

186 of those arrests were alcohol-related. Drugs accounted for 21 of the charges.

In Gulf Shores, there were 176 total arrests. 81 were alcohol-related and 37 drug-related. The majority of the arrests in both coastal communities were for underage drinking, drug charges were a distant second. Overall police say those numbers are about average.

“It was not too overcrowded,” says Becky Stubljar enjoying a day at the beach with friends. “I think most everybody was well behaved. We didn’t hear, as locals, any bad stuff.”

Both communities pride themselves on being family-friendly destinations. Gulf Shores going as far as banning alcohol from the beaches during spring break. “Gulf Shores has done a better job of patrolling the beach,” says Mike Stubljar. “There have been fewer instances of kids getting drunk and kids raising hell and make it bad for the locals.”

Coastal living has returned to normal says Becky, “We have fewer people in lines at the stores so you get into the restaurant a little quicker,” at least for now. That will last for a couple of weeks before the main summer season begins next month.