Spring break keeping Bay Minette Police busy

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a busy time of year for law enforcement in Baldwin County. Spring Break is bringing a lot of visitors south and that means more drivers are on the road.

“We have a lot of traffic stops that lead to drug violations. Recently we had a large amount of drugs that were found and it ended up being a trafficking case,” said Cpl. Marcus Sledge with Bay Minette Police.

Sledge says officers are seeing a lot of drugs coming through the city. Bay Minette’s close proximity to I-65 makes the city a major connector to I-10 and all areas south.

“We look past the traffic stop. There could be something more to it other than just a traffic violation,” he said.

On Friday WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown went for a ride with Bay Minette Police to see what they’re up against this spring break. The majority of drivers caught speeding were headed north away from the coast.

“You have a lot of people that’s coming through town and they’re focused on one thing, getting to their destination,” added Sledge.

He says this week has been the busiest so far. He’s been writing tickets for traffic violations and he says this is only the beginning. Summer months are ahead and that means even more drivers will be on the road. Sledge has a message for those drivers.

“Obey the speed limit. Look out for the speed limit signs, they’re posted,” he added.

Sledge says the biggest excuse for speeding is that driver’s claim they didn’t know the speed limit. He reminds everyone to drive slowly and pay attention to the posted signs.