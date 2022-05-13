DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Sports Complex is getting another attraction, just in time for summer weather. Kids and caregivers alike can celebrate the new Daphne Splash Pad opening Saturday, May 14.

The Splash Pad is at the entrance to the Daphne Sports Complex at 7060 Park Drive next to a playground that opened in November 2021. Two 800-foot pavilions shade the play areas. The city is also building a bathroom.

“We are excited about adding another fun play area for the children in the community to enjoy,” said Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune in a news release. “With the hot summer months coming, the splash pad will offer Daphne families a fun place to come and cool off.”

The “jubilee theme” Splash Pad has water cannons and spray jets, a “drenching dolphin” tail and “dumping fish fixtures” — buckets suspended from poles that fill with water until the weight tips them over and they rain down on people playing below.

The City of Daphne will host a Grand Opening at 10 a.m. May 14. The community is invited to attend.