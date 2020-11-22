Sperm Whale sighted close to shore in Montrose

MONTROSE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Sperm Whale in Mobile Bay was sighted close to shore in Montrose.

WKRG News 5 received a call from a viewer stating that the Sperm Whale spotted in Mobile Bay had seemed to get stuck in Montrose and that people were trying to help it swim out to sea.

The Alabama Stranding Network confirmed that the whale is in Montrose, however, that there are no people currently trying to get the whale back into deeper waters. Only those associated with the Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s Marine Mammal Research Program are trying to, and are allowed to assist the whale.

This story is currently in development and we will have more information to you as soon as it arrives.

