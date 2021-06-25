Spending a day with Bay Minette PD’s new youth outreach program

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bay Minette Police Department has launched a new youth outreach program.

School resource officers will spend three full days a week with five kids in the community. Days will consist of outdoor activities and job site visits.

The goal is to “bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community, while being great role models for the future of this nation.”

Officers pick the kids up from home each morning, and return them in the evening.

Activities include fishing, tours of Battleship Park and Fort Morgan, job site visits to Airbus and other local employers, among other things.

