FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Traffic in downtown Fairhope might start moving a little slower this week, but it’s for a good reason.

“When you get to town, it’s a really congested area,” Fairhope Police Lt. Shane Nolte said. “There’s a lot of traffic. This time of year, you’re really starting to see more foot traffic, and you’re starting to see more people on bicycles, too.”

The speed limit in the central business district has dropped from 25 mph to 15 mph to make downtown safer.

Lt. Nolte said the city’s street and traffic control committee has considered the change for months and with more people moving to the area it just makes sense. He’s urging drivers to pay attention.

“There’s crosswalks where they’re crossing,” he said. “They’re crossing on the corners at those crosswalks. Just kind of keep your eye out for people who may not see that vehicle coming.”

The lower speed limit will take a while to get used to, but soon officers will make sure it’s enforced.

“It is something that’s new, and it is at officer discretion, and for a while, they’ll probably give people warnings,” Nolte said. “It’s up to them; they may write you a warning; they may write you a ticket depending on what that speed is.”

A speeding ticket could cost you more than $200. Electronic signs are now up on Fairhope Avenue reminding drivers to slow down. Additional signs will be added this week on Section Street

The new 15mph speed limit encompasses the downtown area from Fairwood Boulevard to Summit Street East and West, and from Oak Street to Fels Avenue North and South.

