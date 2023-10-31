BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The speed limit on County Road 36 in Summerdale might be 45 mph right now, but that’s about to change.

“A never-ending goal of ours is to make sure our roads are as safe as possible for all of our drivers, both for our residents and our visitors,” Baldwin County Assistant Engineer Mark Acreman said on Tuesday.

The entire road won’t have a lower speed limit, but Acreman says the change is needed on certain parts of the road to make it safer for drivers.

“These are roads that are about to terminate. They’re coming to an end, so what we want to do from a safety standpoint is we want to slowly step down that speed limit. So, go from a 45 to a 35 to a 25 to the end of the road,” he said.

Crosby Road, Fox Lane, Bishop Trace and Cliff’s Landing Road are also on the list that’s updated periodically by the county highway department’s safety team to make sure speed limits align with each road.

“We have over 2,000 miles of roads in Baldwin County, so this is something we do on an annual basis and we catch new roads, we catch old roads, so it’s an ongoing process,” said Acreman.

He says for now these are the only changes, and even though they may seem small, they’ll have a big impact.

“It gives you more reaction time. As a driver, it gives you more opportunity to start to slow down and so when you do get to a decision point where you’re going from a two-lane to a single-lane or the road is ending you’re not driving at 45mph, you’re driving at 25mph or less,” he added.

Drivers should notice the adjusted speeds this week.

