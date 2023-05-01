BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The speed limit could change this week, but that doesn’t mean the work is over yet. Right now, the speed limit is 35mph on the stretch of Highway 181 from south of County Road 64 in Daphne to Highway 104 in Fairhope.

“It’ll go back to its stated 55mph speed limit and that’s the goal,” said Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman James Gordon.

That’s expected to happen in the coming days, but that doesn’t mean the work is over yet. In late March the two lane highway became a four lane thoroughfare when it opened to traffic following years of construction. Over the next few weeks ALDOT is urging drivers to pay closer attention while crews finish the job.

“We still have driveways, we have culverts to work on so there will be workers present. Then, the final striping takes place. That’s that reflective final striping and that can’t be put down until all of the asphalt that is there now cures and that takes some time,” Gordon explained.

Even when the speed limit increases to 55mph Gordon says it’ll be reduced at times when workers are present in construction zones. He says be patient as they wrap up the final work.

“You need to be aware of that and just follow the law. We’ve also been in contact with law enforcement. Local law enforcement will be patrolling and enforcing it the best way they can, as well,” he said.

Weather permitting, the full project should be completed in several more weeks. Then, traffic studies will determine when and where traffic lights will be added.