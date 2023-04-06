FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – More than 400 students representing 45 schools participated in this year’s Special Olympics in Baldwin County.

“I like to see everybody come out here and support him. He’s amazing and we get to show the world how amazing he is,” said Robbie Fox.

Parents, classmates and friends cheered on each student as they competed in activities at Fairhope Municipal Stadium. 8-year-old Emmett Fox is joining the games from Robertsdale Elementary School.

“Emmett surprised us at birth with a Down syndrome diagnosis and we really didn’t know what that entailed, but he’s really just showed us over the past 8 years just how special he is,” said his mom, Amber Fox.

Each year the Special Olympics host a parade of athletes as they walk the track getting ready for the big day. The last two years the games have continued, but Baldwin County Public Schools had to change the name to Spring Games during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, splitting the schools into a two-day event to limit interaction and exposure.

“We’ve got some very special kids in our schools and this is a day dedicated to them and having a fun time competing and seeing each others kids from different schools,” said Assistant Superintendent Joe Sharp.

Sharp says more than 400 volunteers help with the Special Olympics in Baldwin County and the school system is committed to growing the event.

“As our school system grows and we add schools we’ll add more Special Olympics athletes to this event. We’ve actually extended the invitation to other school districts to join us on this day and we’re hoping we can eventually get to that point,” he explained.