Special needs park moving forward in Summerdale with help from Baldwin County cities

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – It may look abandoned, but don’t let the park in Summerdale near the downtown district fool you. Construction is starting to ramp up once again on a special needs playground and ballpark.

“We’re going to build this thing item by item from here on out,” said Bruce White with the Miracle League of Coastal Alabama. WKRG News 5 has continued to follow the progress of the park for years.

The above artist rendering shows the vision for the $2.7 million Miracle League of Coastal Alabama playground and baseball park. When completed it will be the first of its kind in Baldwin County. Right now a fraction of the special needs playground is built, but there’s a lot left to do.

“That phase of this is about $265,000. Currently, we have about $60,000 in the bank,” added White.

Fundraising efforts during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic came to an abrupt stop in 2020. For the first time since last year a major donation came in this week. The City of Orange Beach wrote a check for $20,000 and now they’re willing to match any other city’s donation up to $100,000.

“We’re meeting with the Robertsdale City Council on Monday. This is pretty much a challenge from the City of Orange Beach to get the other municipalities involved,” continued White.

There’s no timeline to complete the park, but organizers say they’ll continue building as each donation is made.

You can visit the Miracle League of Coastal Alabama’s Facebook page here to learn more.