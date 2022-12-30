FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Downtown OWA in Foley is putting together quite the New Year’s celebration this weekend with live music, a firework show and some kid-friendly fun.

“Sparks & Sounds” will have live music beginning promptly at 5 p.m. with Jesse Duncan Duo running until 7 p.m.. Ryan Dyer will perform on the OWA Island Stage from 7:30 p.m. until 10 p.m..

“With their mix of pop, country, and rock, they are sure to get this party started,” reads the release talking about Jesse Duncan Duo.

“Ryan Dyer’s country music charm makes him a crowd favorite here at OWA, and we invited him to help us ring in the New Year,” reads the release.

You are encouraged to bring a chair and/or blanket to “snag your spot at the OWA Island Amphitheater,” before fireworks begin at 8:50 p.m..

The release says some of the best views is the bridge by Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen or on the Sky Balloons inside Tropic Falls Theme Park.

Time: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Calling all kids,” reads the release. “Ring in the new year kid-style with the most epic Bubbles & Beats Street Party in Downtown OWA!”

There will be an “epic bubble party” and music by DJ Patrick. There will be kids’ crafts to color your own New Year’s 2023 Crown, inflatables and more. There is also an interactive scavenger hunt map.