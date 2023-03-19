SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Spanish Fort’s “mystery cannon” finally has a new home. Friday a picture was shared on the City of Spanish Fort’s Facebook page showing the restored cannon now on a new mount outside of city hall.

We previously reported on this cannon last year. It was originally found in Spanish Fort about four years ago. It was studied and restored at the Florida Bureau of Archaeological Resources in Tallahassee. It’s hard to trace its origins because age had worn down any distinguishing markers. Officials at Blakely State Park said it is likely not associated with the Civil War era.

The cannon is eight feet long and weighs about 1,200 pounds. It was discovered and unearthed at an undisclosed location in Spanish Fort.