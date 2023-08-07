BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s something Jennifer Pratschner is all too familiar with.

“It’s still something that is out there and it’s something everyone needs to be cautious about. Not terrified about, but just cautious,” she explained Monday.

She’s battled COVID-19 multiple times since 2020, and in every case, she’s had symptoms, testing positive for the virus a fifth time in late July.

“The body aches are terrible, you can run a low grade fever but it feels like you are struggling with a high fever and it’s a deep exhaustion,” Pratschner said. “This time I had a cold and even developed a bunch of sores and ulcers in my mouth. Even two weeks later I’m still struggling with.”

She says the symptoms lasted about four days this last round. The Spanish Fort mom of three isn’t alone. State health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are continuing to monitor COVID trends.

“We definitely always need to be mindful that COVID is still out there and do those things that we need to do to protect ourselves,” said Jenny Kilpatrick with the Baldwin County Health Department.

South Baldwin Regional Medical Center, Thomas Hospital and North Baldwin Infirmary are all monitoring the latest trends, but officials say there are only a very small number of COVID cases requiring hospitalizations. The majority of cases are being treated at home. Pratschner hopes this is the last time she’s dealing with this.

“The symptoms are very different with each strain and each time,” she added.