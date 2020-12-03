Spanish Fort Toros head to Tuscaloosa for the state championship

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — After a long, hard-fought season, the Spanish Fort Toros are once again playing for the state championship title!

This morning the team loaded up to head to Tuscaloosa for the big game.

“Toros Whew!” said Chuck Peak, father of Toros player #69.

It’s been a season for the books for the Spanish Fort Toros.

“With the virus, and the hurricanes, a couple of losses here and there. When it got to playoffs time we were ready,” said Ben Blackmon, Head Coach.

Four straight wins and now they are heading to finish what they started!

“We lost a heartbreaking loss last year, 14-13 by one point in the state championship game. That’s kind of the feel that’s going through the off season, ‘hey, we’e going to get there and finish the job,” said Blackmon.

They’re going to try to do so with a different mindset this year.

“Last year we really weren’t supposed to even be in the playoffs. So when we got to the state we were kind of star-struck,” said Jack Myers, Senior, Right Guard.

“This year I feel like we know we can win the state championships,” said Micah Gaffney, Senior, Corner.

There’s just no turning back now.

“I am super excited they are going to win. We already know Toros always come out to win. So yes, Toros in the house baby,” said Veronica Heads, Mother of Toros player #18.

Well, the big game will be Friday at Bryant-Denny Stadium and the entire Spanish Fort here and there rooting this team to a victory and just waiting to see what the outcome will be.

LATEST POST: