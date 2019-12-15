Spanish Fort Toros announce recovery update on two brothers involved in car accident

Baldwin County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The Spanish Fort Toros provide an update via its Facebook page, in relation to the car accident that happened involving Luke and Jonathan Moyer on their way to Toros’ State football game.

While on their way to the game, the Moyer brothers were involved in a wreck on I-65.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Sports Overtime Pepsi

Trending Stories