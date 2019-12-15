Spanish Fort Toros announce recovery update on two brothers involved in car accident

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The Spanish Fort Toros provide an update via its Facebook page, in relation to the car accident that happened involving Luke and Jonathan Moyer on their way to Toros’ State football game.
While on their way to the game, the Moyer brothers were involved in a wreck on I-65.
