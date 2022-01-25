SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Teachers in Spanish Fort are working to provide funds for a family who lost their mother in a house fire.

Waverly Boutin, principal of Spanish Fort Elementary, sent out a flier asking parents to donate to a family who lost their mother during a house fire near Spanish Oaks Drive in Spanish Fort. The fire happened on Jan. 25 before 4 a.m. when the family’s trailer home caught fire.

The family’s home was burned to the ground and was still smoldering hours later. Three children and their father survived the fire, but their mother, 41-year-old Cheryl Montrone did not.

Two of the children are 1st and 3rd graders at Spanish Fort Elementary, with the third attending Spanish Fort High School. Teachers and staff from Spanish Fort Elementary decided to help the family by asking parents from each grade level to donate a gift card.

Since the family lost their home in the fire, they do not have a place to store their items. Instead, staff members came up with the idea of gift card donations so the family could use them when needed.

Spanish Fort Staff are asking for the following items:

Pre-K, Kindergarten and 4th grade: Chick-Fil-A, Burger King, McDonalds, Zaxby’s or any other restaurant

1st grade and 5th grade: Walmart or Target

2nd grade: Publix, Rouses or Piggly Wiggly

3rd grade: Belk, Old Navy, Marshalls or TJ Maxx

Spanish Fort PTA members bought necessities like duffle bags, clothes and shoes to help the family. Teachers and Staff will continue to collect gift and monetary donations for the family.