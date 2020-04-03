Spanish Fort teachers parade through city on Friday

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Spanish Fort Elementary School teachers hit the streets Friday morning to remind their students they haven’t forgotten them.

They rode in vehicles and followed a parade route across the city, driving through neighborhoods honking and waving to those watching.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories