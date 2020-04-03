Spanish Fort teachers parade through city on Friday

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Spanish Fort Elementary School teachers hit the streets Friday morning to remind their students they haven’t forgotten them.
They rode in vehicles and followed a parade route across the city, driving through neighborhoods honking and waving to those watching.
LATEST STORIES:
- Walmart to limit the number of customers in stores due to COVID-19
- 2020 has only just begun, Why an active tropical season is expected
- NWS Mobile survey report of the EF-1 Tornado in George County
- Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold Friday briefing
- Emergency room doctor sleeping in RV to keep his family healthy