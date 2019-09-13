Spanish Fort students honor friend’s legacy with “go gold” events

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Caroline Berry lost her battle with cancer on Thanksgiving. But her friends aren’t going to let that be her last chapter.

Especially not during Childhood Cancer Awareness month.

“We want to make sure this doesn’t happen to any other kid. Because, I mean, it’s hit our community so hard. Our whole county hard. Our whole County is going gold,” said Sarah Howell.

What does that mean? A few things. First, on Sept. 18 – all students, teachers and staff at all Baldwin County schools have been asked to wear gold to honor those who have lost their lives.

The Berry Strong Foundation, which was established in Caroline’s honor by friends and family, is also putting on several other events.

The first one is a black-tie bingo event on Saturday, Sept. 14.

A group of her classmates have also organized a “Go gold” dodgeball tournament. That is set for Saturday, Sept. 28. Teams must be registered by Sept. 21.

More information on these events can be found on the Berry Strong Foundation Facebook page.