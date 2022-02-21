SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – It hasn’t always been easy for Spanish Fort 5th-grader Logan Toomey to make new friends at school.

“When I was little I had a hard time making friends and I didn’t want other kids going through the same thing and I wanted other kids to have an easier time making friends,” said Logan Monday.

That’s why last year he and his mom, Tory, came up with a plan to help others who might also find it tough to make friends and fit in. Monday a colorful new buddy bench was introduced as a way to break through some of those difficult moments when sitting and talking with someone may be all a person needs.

“Not every kid is the same, they’re all different. Some people need a different means of making friends and he’s always been one of the most caring kids,” said Logan’s dad, Justin Toomey.

“I’m really hoping that everybody can make new friends on this bench and have somebody to talk to that they can trust,” added Logan.

Unfortunately, Logan’s mom never saw the completion of the buddy bench. She passed away last November before the project was completed.

“My wife’s always one that if he had an idea she was going to do whatever she could to make it happen,” said Justin Toomey.

The man who volunteered to build the bench says he knew he had to step in when he first heard about the project. Now, it’ll be around for many years to come.

“He gave me a hug that was sweet. I almost cried. I thought what a great idea. Everyone needs a buddy. I just jumped in with them at that time and they started designing and everything and it just grew out of there,” said David Rowe.

Logan took his first seat on the bench Monday morning with classmates, hoping it’s just the start of new friendships with more to come.

“I was glad and happy and had a warm feeling inside my body,” he said.