SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Beef ‘O’ Brady’s has announced their plans to build a new location along Highway 31 in Spanish Fort near Water Tower Road. The restaurant currently leases space in a Spanish Fort shopping complex, but they plan to open a freestanding restaurant by the end of 2022.

“We will stay open in our current location until we move and will keep everyone updated with our progress. We appreciate everyone’s continued support,” the restaurant officially announced Tuesday.

They’re not the only ones making moves in the city, though. WKRG News 5 reported in January that a new mexican restaurant would be built across from a Dollar General store on the northeast corner of Stagecoach Road and Highway 31. At the time, a retail store was also announced for the property. Cactus Cantina is also scheduled to build a new restaurant further east near Highway 181 and Highway 31.

Rise Breakfast & Bakery is expected to open soon in the former Little Cake Shop building on Highway 31 near Rockwell Elementary School. The restaurant announced this week they plan to set an opening date in the coming weeks.