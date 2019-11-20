Spanish Fort residents upset over lack of trash service

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Several residents in Spanish Fort have complained about the lack of trash service in recent weeks. Areas in Wilson Heights and Spanish Fort Estates seem to be the main areas, according to residents.

“I hope they get it settled. We’ve got to do something with garbage,” says a resident on Wilson Drive.

We’re told it’s been 2 weeks since trash has been picked up for some of these residents. Now, they’re looking for answers.

“We’re mad about it. Hoping they’ll come one day,” says Angie Grace, who also lives on Wilson Drive.

We’ve reached out to city officials, but so far our questions have gone unanswered since Monday. Residents are hoping there’s a resolution soon.

LATEST STORIES: