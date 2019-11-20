Spanish Fort residents upset over lack of trash service

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Several residents in Spanish Fort have complained about the lack of trash service in recent weeks. Areas in Wilson Heights and Spanish Fort Estates seem to be the main areas, according to residents.

“I hope they get it settled. We’ve got to do something with garbage,” says a resident on Wilson Drive.

We’re told it’s been 2 weeks since trash has been picked up for some of these residents. Now, they’re looking for answers.

“We’re mad about it. Hoping they’ll come one day,” says Angie Grace, who also lives on Wilson Drive.

We’ve reached out to city officials, but so far our questions have gone unanswered since Monday. Residents are hoping there’s a resolution soon.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories