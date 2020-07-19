Spanish Fort priest back at Mass after COVID-19 recovery

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The priest in Spanish Fort that tested positive for COVID-19 was back at mass Sunday.
Per a Facebook post on July 6 from Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos, Father Jim Cink contracted the virus back in June and his symptoms were already 10 days old.
Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos thanks everyone for the prayers.
