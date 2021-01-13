Spanish Fort post office closing Friday despite efforts to keep it open

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Spanish Fort will lose its longtime post office later this week after officials have been fighting to keep it for months.

The post office is considered a contract location, meaning it is not operated or staffed by USPS workers. In 2019, the longtime postmaster retired which left the location in jeopardy of closing. A local businessman, Gregory Saad, has been running the post office since that time. He also owns the shopping center where the contract office is located.

USPS officials blame the upcoming closure on ownership, citing no bid has been accepted as of yet to keep the office open.

City leaders hoped to fight the closure, sending a petition and appeal to the United States Postal Service last month. However, USPS officials tell WKRG News 5 the location will close this Friday, January 15th.

Mayor Mike McMillan, along with other city leaders, are pushing to have a post office return to Spanish Fort soon. We’ll continue to follow this story.

