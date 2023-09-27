SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The Spanish Fort Police Department has just received a simulator system to train on.

Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber said it’s just another way his team can train and learn.

“It’s an ability for the officers to exercise judgment,” Barber said. “They go through many different scenarios where they have to interact with the computer. There is someone controlling the backside of it so depending on how they interact, depends on how the scenario will go.”

The system also comes with three simulator guns that have the same weight, the same model and the same functionalities. There are dozens of scenarios that an officer can undergo.

“It could be from a traffic stop to a domestic to a disorderly in a bar, different scenarios just like we’d get on any different shift, but you can tell, you did it as well, it stresses the officers a little bit,” Barber said. “They don’t know what’s going to happen in a scenario. They want to make sure they are doing the right thing.”

The simulator will only stay with the department for another week, and then it will be sent to another police department to train on. Barber said the system will change and update, and the department tries to get it at least every two years.