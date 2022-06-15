SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – School is out for the summer, but Spanish Fort Police are taking this time to prepare for the new school year.

“We always want to make sure that we have the proper tactics and the equipment and so we’re always evaluating,” said Chief John Barber.

Last month officers simulated an active shooter situation at Rockwell Elementary School and now this month Chief Barber plans to meet with parents to address any concerns they might have following last month’s mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, TX.

“I certainly don’t have all of the facts. I’m looking at the open reporting like everybody else, but it does appear there was a delay of entry for the officers while the shooting was still going on. Our contemporary methodology suggests that we have to go in as quickly as possible,” he explained.

A meeting will be held with parents on June 28th at Spanish Fort City Hall to talk about the department’s efforts and what their response would look like before students head back to class. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m.

“I think we’re going to gain something out of it. I think they’re going to bring up issues or worries that can help us make adjustments on our end as well so it’s a two-way street to listen, but also to give them information,” said Barber.

Spanish Fort Police plan to hold another active shooter simulation during the summer before classes start back in August.