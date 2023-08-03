SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Public Schools start class on Aug. 9 and the Spanish Fort Police Department has made the decision to test each and every vape that administrators find for illegal drugs.

District-wide, Baldwin County Public Schools confiscated an estimated 280 vapes last school year. That’s about eight each week of the school year. Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber said it’s time to put a stop to this.

“Every vape we come across, regardless of the circumstances, that we are going to test it, not just for THC but also for fentanyl, cocaine, there is a multitude of the things that could possibly be in the vape,” Barber said.

Chief Barber showed WKRG the tests that’ll be used at Spanish Fort High School and Middle School this upcoming school year.

And vapes are not the only things being tested. Barber said they are finding more sources for possible drugs.

“We are seeing drugs being put on other things, gummies, chocolates, all kinds of treats that they are lacing with narcotics so sometimes, people are being exposed to them that don’t even know or do not want to be exposed, so we want them out of our schools,” Barber said.

Assistant Superintendent Joe Sharp wants students to know the possible consequences.

“So if there is criminal charges, you know we have SROs on campus now and if they are there and they see that the vape is a drug and an illegal drug on campus and charged to press them, we are looking at expulsion,” Sharp said.

Both the police chief and the assistant superintendent said this is a conversation that should start at home between parents and their children.