SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The Spanish Fort Police Department said they are searching for two people who were caught on camera breaking into Big Hit Sportscards early Tuesday morning.

Two suspects used a hammer to break the glass door then when the hole was wide enough, one of them stuck their hands in to unlock the door.

Nathan Carraway, the owner of Big Hits SportsCards was woken up around 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26 to an alert saying someone had broken into his store.

“I sped up here, luckily, I live right down the street, got up here within a minute, and I come up and there is a hole in the door, so it’s sort of just breaks your heart a little bit,” Carraway said.

Surveillance footage then caught the two suspects entering the store with trash bags. Steven Mooney, with SFPD, says the two suspects were after a few different things.

“Each had garbage bags, so we do know what they kind of, went through,” said Mooney. “Some of it was through the counter with cards and things like that.”

The owner says thousands of dollars worth of sports cards and Pokémon cards were stolen.

According to Spanish Fort police, the suspects were inside the store for less than five minutes. Surveillance footage then shows the two suspects leaving through the back door of the store with bags full of merchandise. The owner says they are still trying to figure out and count what is missing..

“We are still working on the inventory of all that, but i will say…it is a lot,” Carraway said.

SPFD said the two suspects will be charged with third-degree burglary. If you have any information or may know one of the suspects, please contact the SFPD immediately at (251) 626-4914.