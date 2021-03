SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Spanish Fort Police are searching for a person they say led officers on a chase early Tuesday morning around 2 a.m. The driver of the truck pictured below was in the process of stealing an enclosed trailer when he was spotted by an officer. A vehicle pursuit began on Lancers Lane in the Spanish Fort Estates neighborhood.

The suspect left the vehicle and continued on foot. Police say if you have any information please call 251-626-4914.