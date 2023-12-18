SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — This holiday season, whether you are staying home or heading out of town, Spanish Fort Police say this is a peak time for thieves to come scope out or enter your home.

Spanish Fort Police Sgt. Steven Mooney said there are a few things to remember before leaving your residence for a long period.

“Keep anything of value out of sight in case someone is trying to peep through your windows, try to make sure that things of higher value can’t be seen, close curtains, blinds, things of that nature, and things outside that can’t be secured, make sure they are out of view from the street,” Mooney said.

If you are a resident in the Spanish Fort city limits and still feel uneasy about leaving your home for a few days, you can call the station and ask for a service called a close patrol.

“What this is just a little bit of extra attention that we give that property outside of our normal patrols to give you that extra peace of mind,” Mooney said.