SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The Spanish Fort Police Department said they recovered three guns, including an AR-15 from a home on Spanish Lane early Friday morning during an execution of a search warrant.

Police said Jonathan Cook is facing a charge of possession of a pistol by violent felon. Police said they have been called to Cook’s home over 20 times.

“About two nights ago, we had a call of another domestic incident, and this issue, he threatened to execute his live-in girlfriend,” said Chief John Barber. “We started investigating it yesterday, it happened on Wednesday night and based on the info we received we believed he had firearms in the house.”

Barber says Cook was asleep at his home on Spanish Lane when officers arrived with a search warrant on May 4.

Police provided photos of the guns, ammunition and other items seized from the search.

“Three rifles, one of which was an AR-15, and a pistol, along with ammunition for these weapons,” Barber said.

The chief explained Cook isn’t supposed to have any of those because of a domestic violence conviction.

“So now it’s a crime within a crime,” Barber said. “Most people that are convicted of a felony, they are advised they are not to be around firearms whatsoever.”

Cook is now facing a new charge of possession of a pistol by a violent felon.